Milwaukee officer-involved shooting, armed suspect dead

A police officer fatally shot a man officials say was armed near 29th and Cleveland in Milwaukee on Sunday night, May 30. The suspect, a 49-year-old man, sustained fatal injuries.

At approximately 10:29 p.m. Milwaukee police officers were dispatched to a shots fired incident near 29th and Cleveland. The caller stated that an individual was firing shots.

When officers arrived on the scene, they heard shots and saw an armed individual on a front porch. That person ran to the rear porch and fired several more shots. When the officers made contact with the subject, he refused several verbal commands to drop his gun, according to Milwaukee police.

An officer discharged his firearm and struck the suspect.

The suspect, a 49-year-old man, suffered fatal injuries. No other officers returned fire and no one else was injured.

The suspect's firearm was recovered.

The officer involved is a 47-year-old male with six years of service. He was placed on administrative duty as is routine in an officer-involved shooting.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team (MAIT) will be investigating this incident. The Waukesha Police Department is the lead agency in this investigation.