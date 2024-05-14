2024 RNC Milwaukee protest zone; Sen. Johnson, Secret Service meet

The push to keep protesters farther away from this summer's Republican National Convention is intensifying. U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson shared his worries directly with the head of the U.S. Secret Service in Washington on Tuesday, May 14.

Fiserv Forum will host the RNC and huge fences will go up; only people with special Secret Service credentials will be able to get in. Rough plans suggested State Street as a main entrance for pedestrians, and the city has floated Pere Marquette Park for a protest zone – roughly one-and-a-half blocks from the arena.

Republicans warned it could become a conflict zone with protesters and convention-goers so close. Milwaukee has not officially said where it will place the protest zone, but the park was the planned location for a 2020 Democratic National Convention protest zone.

"The DNC was a Democrat Convention in a largely Democrat city, so it’s just completely different circumstance," said Johnson. "We’ve had the summer protest of 2020, we had January 6, we’ve had the pro-Hamas protests on dozens of campuses across the country. It’s different circumstances, and we need to look at it differently as a result."

"I found it a little frustrating. We’re trying to be as cooperative as possible in pointing out an issue that we recognize as an area of concern," Johnson said of his meeting with the Secret Service head. "She basically said she does not have the authority to change their assessment. They based it on their criteria that they’ve been using for years. And as a result, doesn’t sound like she can change anything."

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin)

Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell sent a letter that said he's "deeply concerned about reports that the security perimeter around the Republican convention site in Milwaukee may be creating a likely – and preventable – area of conflict between protesters and convention attendees and delegates."

Omar Flores, co-chair of Coalition to March on the RNC, said he thinks the park is actually too far away as it is.

"They can’t come to our city unchecked, when so many people here don’t want them here," he said. "For us, it’s really our duty as citizens here in Milwaukee to have the chance to get right up there and let them know they’re not welcome."

Former President Donald Trump told FOX6 earlier this month he wasn’t worried about protesters.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson said the city has been working on the issue for months as they decide where to place the First Amendment zone.

"We’re going to make the right choice here, the right decision here," he said. "We, of course, will respect folks' First Amendment rights to protest and gather to do so. We’ll make the right decision here. We’re taking in all the information that’s coming in from both sides of this conversation."

With two months to go until the RNC, it remains unclear where the protest zone will go.

"I got more of the sense that it’s really based on precedent," said Sen. Johnson. "They’ve established criteria. They’ve done these assessments in the past, and they are afraid of being sued by potential protesters on First Amendment grounds."

"We’re going to be marching within sight and sound of the RNC no matter what. We’re going to see all legal options to be able to do this in good faith, to do this to the city, to do this with a permit," Flores said. "Ultimately, if the city is not willing to allow us our permit. Our First Amendment rights, we’re just going to march anyway because the Republicans don’t have a right to tell us what we can and can’t do. This is still our city, it’s not theirs."

Sen. Johnson told FOX6 he is going to keep pushing the Secret Service to act; he's not accepting the answers he got Tuesday. The city could still pick Pere Marquette Park for the protest zone, and the senator said the Secret Service told him it is considering not using two roads that border the park as pedestrian entrances – though they were originally suggested as access points.

Statement from U.S. Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Gugliemi:

On May 14, U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle briefed members of the U.S. Senate on aspects of the Secret Service’s security plan for the 2024 Republican National Convention. The security perimeter for the 2024 Republican National Convention is based on security considerations, including protective intelligence, risk and threat assessments, and is developed to ensure the highest level of security, while minimizing impacts to the public. The U.S. Secret Service takes our duty to develop and execute the security plan for the 2024 Republican National Convention extremely seriously, and we look forward to continuing to work with our federal, state, and local partners to ensure a safe and secure convention.