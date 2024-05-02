2024 RNC: Milwaukee protest zone plan sparks safety concern

The Republican National Committee has warned about protesters and convention-goers being too close during this summer's Republican National Convention.

Fiserv Forum will be packed with red in July as Donald Trump plans to accept his party's nomination for president. FOX6 asked the former president about protests and whether he's worried they will target Republicans in Milwaukee.

"No, I don’t see it," Trump said.

Still, in a letter, the Republican National Committee warned the Secret Service director of "elevated, consequential, and untenable risks" and an "unacceptable safety risk to the attending public." The reason? The letter said the city’s plan would create a "mandated confrontational area" by packing protesters into Pere Marquette Park.

Pere Marquette Park

Fiserv Forum stands a block-and-a-half away from the park and is bordered by two streets, State and Kilbourn, to the north and south. The committee's letter said those two streets may serve as the convention's primary pedestrian access points.

A lawyer for the Republican Party wrote:

"This will force thousands of peaceful attendees and demonstrators, who may otherwise choose to avoid or limit direct, proximate engagement with one another, to be in extremely close, consistent, and unavoidable proximity. As recent college and university campus clashes make plain, forced proximity heightens tensions among peaceful attendees and demonstrators of differing ideologies and increases the risk of escalation to verbal, or even physical, clashes and corresponding law enforcement intervention."

However, a source familiar with RNC security plans told FOX6 the Secret Service is actually considering having several pedestrian access points other than the two near Pere Marquette Park.

The city has not officially said where it will place the "First Amendment zone," but city leaders have floated Pere Marquette Park. It was the same place the city chose for the planned 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Related article

"We’re going to make the right choice here, the right decision here, we of course will respect folks' First Amendment rights to protest, and gather to do so," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "We’ll make the right decision here. We’re talking in all the information that’s coming in from both sides of this conversation.

"We have an open ear, and we’re listening, and that’s part of the reason why my administration has gone out into the community in Milwaukee and taken feedback from groups that are affected by this – folks that want to go out and demonstrate and want to have their voices be heard – but then also working collaboratively with the Secret Service and with law enforcement."

RNC 2024

Protesters said they want to be even closer. If they get pushed father away, the city could risk a lawsuit for violating the First Amendment.

"I'm not sure how loud your voice gets, but I don't think any of our voices are loud enough to reach Fiserv Forum from a quarter-mile away," said Omar Flores with Coalition to March on the RNC.

FOX6 reviewed city records. So far, 35 people or groups have signed up for slots to speak in the First Amendment zone; some are supporters of former President Trump, and others oppose him.

"We have great respect for them," Trump told FOX6 of his confidence in the Milwaukee Police Department and Secret Service handling the situation. "We’ve been dealing with them for over a year. You know, we made that choice of Milwaukee awhile ago, and we’ve been dealing with them for over a year. And the relationship's been great."

Protesters who spoke to FOX6 said they're going to be peaceful when the world watches Milwaukee.

Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the U.S. Secret Service, provided the following statement to FOX6:

"The U.S. Secret Service is continuing discussions regarding the operational security plan for the 2024 Republican National Convention with all involved partners in Milwaukee.

The operational security plan for national special security events, to include the 2024 Republican National Convention, is based on a variety of thorough security assessments and developed through an executive steering committee made up of representatives from the Secret Service, as well as supporting federal, state, and local agencies. Our Secret Service personnel on the ground in Milwaukee have worked with these agencies to develop a thorough understanding of the expected security environment for the convention.

The U.S. Secret Service is confident in the security plan being developed, and appreciates the continued coordination from all involved partners as we work together to ensure the highest level of safety and security for the 2024 Republican National Convention."