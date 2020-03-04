Perez: Democrats will 'descend' on Milwaukee for convention

MILWAUKEE — Democrats will “descend” on Milwaukee for the national convention in August despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said Wednesday.But Perez stopped short of predicting how many Democrats would be allowed, or willing, to attend.“We don’t know the answer today because we don’t know what the public health situation on the ground will be,” Perez said on a conference call with reporters.

Democrats expect 'in-person convention,' party chairman says

MILWAUKEE — Democratic Party chairman Tom Perez said Thursday that he expects to hold an "in-person convention” in Milwaukee to nominate Joe Biden for president, though he didn't rule out the potential that portions of the event would be conducted virtually.The convention is slated for the week of Aug. 17, but precise dates remain up in the air after Perez and party officials scrapped their original July 13-16 plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.“We expect to hold an in-person convention in Milwaukee.

Biden says DNC should be held virtually amid concerns of coronavirus

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden said Sunday that the Democratic National Convention, already delayed until August because of the coronavirus, may need to take place online as the pandemic continues to reshape the race for the White House.The party "may have to do a virtual convention,” the former vice president said. “The idea of holding the convention is going to be necessary.

DNC moves from July to August amid COVID-19 concerns, 'current climate of uncertainty'

MILWAUKEE -- Democrats announced Thursday, April 2 they were postponing their presidential nominating convention until August, an unprecedented move that shows how the coronavirus is reshaping the battle for the White House.The party had hoped that a mid-July convention would give them more time to rally behind a nominee and unify against President Donald Trump.