MILWAUKEE — Democratic Party chairman Tom Perez said Thursday that he expects to hold an "in-person convention” in Milwaukee to nominate Joe Biden for president, though he didn't rule out the potential that portions of the event would be conducted virtually.The convention is slated for the week of Aug. 17, but precise dates remain up in the air after Perez and party officials scrapped their original July 13-16 plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.“We expect to hold an in-person convention in Milwaukee.

April 23