'Looking forward to the announcement:' Sen. Baldwin on number of lists with Biden VP pick days away
Tammy Baldwin spoke with FOX6 News days ahead of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's announcement for vice president -- the Wisconsin senator still appearing on a number of lists.
'Maybe the National Guard:' Chief may request help with 100+ police departments pulling out of DNC
Following news that more than 100 police departments won't be responding to the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, the city's police chief said he's prepared to seek state or federal assistance.
DNC health protocols include daily testing, 72-hour quarantine, face masks and more
MILWAUKEE -- The Democratic National Convention hits Milwaukee starting Aug. 17, and most of it will be virtual, with delegates and members of Congress staying home.
'Potential train wreck:' Milwaukee leaders express security concerns as DNC draws near
Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman, worried about possible chaos, is urging the Democratic National Convention (DNC) not to come to Milwaukee in August.
2020 DNC to be held at Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, state delegations urged not to travel
MILWAUKEE -- Officials organizing the 2020 Democratic National Convention are asking that state delegations not travel to the City of Milwaukee for the event in August -- because the convention will be largely virtual.
Just 2 months until the 2020 Democratic National Convention, but what form will it take?
MILWAUKEE -- It is just two months until the 2020 Democratic National Convention -- and political, business, and tourism insiders tell FOX6 News they do not know what the DNC will look like or how many people will come to Milwaukee for the big event.
Perez: Democrats will 'descend' on Milwaukee for convention
MILWAUKEE — Democrats will “descend” on Milwaukee for the national convention in August despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said Wednesday.But Perez stopped short of predicting how many Democrats would be allowed, or willing, to attend.“We don’t know the answer today because we don’t know what the public health situation on the ground will be,” Perez said on a conference call with reporters.
Some delegates, candidates to attend DNC in person; details to 'adjust accordingly'
MILWAUKEE -- FOX6 News learned on Wednesday, May 20 that some delegates and candidates will be in Milwaukee for the summer's Democratic National Convention -- just in time to help jumpstart the local economy.When the 2020 DNC gets underway, Joe Solmonese says Fiserv Forum will be busy.
Resolution to change DNC format passes unanimously, door now open for virtual event
MILWAUKEE -- The Democratic National Convention held in Milwaukee this summer will be the first of its kind.
Democrats expect 'in-person convention,' party chairman says
MILWAUKEE — Democratic Party chairman Tom Perez said Thursday that he expects to hold an "in-person convention” in Milwaukee to nominate Joe Biden for president, though he didn't rule out the potential that portions of the event would be conducted virtually.The convention is slated for the week of Aug. 17, but precise dates remain up in the air after Perez and party officials scrapped their original July 13-16 plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.“We expect to hold an in-person convention in Milwaukee.
'Most unlikely:' 2020 DNC in question amid COVID-19 pandemic, virtual convention remains a possibility
MILWAUKEE -- The 2020 Democratic National Convention Host Committee has cut its staff in half -- the latest problem for a convention amid the coronavirus pandemic.50,000 people were expected to flood the streets of Milwaukee for the DNC, adding a $200 million surge into the local economy.
What online DNC could look like for Milwaukee, according to planners
MILWAUKEE -- At the Deer District -- this is supposed to be the main gathering place for the convention come August.
Biden says DNC should be held virtually amid concerns of coronavirus
WASHINGTON — Joe Biden said Sunday that the Democratic National Convention, already delayed until August because of the coronavirus, may need to take place online as the pandemic continues to reshape the race for the White House.The party "may have to do a virtual convention,” the former vice president said. “The idea of holding the convention is going to be necessary.
'It's not going to be an easy thing:' Organizers, business shift gears with new timing for 2020 DNC
MILWAUKEE -- In a move to protect public safety, the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC) has been pushed back to the week of August 17.
DNC moves from July to August amid COVID-19 concerns, 'current climate of uncertainty'
MILWAUKEE -- Democrats announced Thursday, April 2 they were postponing their presidential nominating convention until August, an unprecedented move that shows how the coronavirus is reshaping the battle for the White House.The party had hoped that a mid-July convention would give them more time to rally behind a nominee and unify against President Donald Trump.
Open Record Special Edition: Pandemic, polls, and politics
MILWAUKEE -- It was roughly a year ago when Milwaukee was announced as the home of the Democratic National Convention and then, the coronavirus pandemic hit.