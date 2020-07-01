US agents to pull back in Portland but will stay on standby
Federal agents who have been guarding the federal courthouse during protests will be withdrawing.
Attorney General Barr condemns 'rioters' in much-anticipated House testimony
U.S. Attorney General William Barr said before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that rioters and anarchists hijacked legitimate protests.
'Black Lives' mural outside Trump Tower defaced for 3rd time in 5 days
NEW YORK — A “Black Lives Matter” mural painted on the street in front of President Donald Trump's namesake New York City tower has quickly become a target for vandalism, defaced with bucketfuls of paint three times in less than a week.In the latest incident, two women were arrested around 3 p.m. Saturday after police said they poured black paint on the block-long mural outside Trump Tower on Manhattan’s chic Fifth Avenue.Bystander video showed police officers surrounding one of the women as she rubbed the paint on the mural's bright yellow letters and screamed: “they don't care about Black lives” and “refund the police."One of the officers slipped on the paint and tumbled to the ground, sustaining injuries to his head and arm, police said.
Protesters hit with gas as locals demand feds leave Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Militarized federal agents deployed by the president to Portland, Oregon, fired tear gas against protesters again overnight as the city’s mayor demanded that the agents be removed and as the state’s attorney general vowed to seek a restraining order against them.Federal agents, some wearing camouflage and some wearing dark Homeland Security uniforms, used tear gas at least twice to break up crowds late Friday night, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.Protests against systemic racism and police brutality have been a nightly feature in deeply liberal Portland since Minneapolis police killed George Floyd on May 25.
'I'm not angry at you:' State senator beaten outside capitol believes in restorative justice
MADISON -- A state lawmaker beat up by protesters in June says the attack fires him up to do more.
Milwaukee dancers come together to share emotions after George Floyd's death
MILWAUKEE -- The death of George Floyd sparked protests across the country -- including here in Milwaukee.
Body camera footage of George Floyd arrest could show more of story
MINNEAPOLIS — Video from the body cameras of two officers charged in George Floyd's death is being made available for public viewing by appointment on Wednesday, but a judge thus far has declined to allow news organizations to publish the footage for wider distribution.Footage from the body cameras of Thomas Lane and J.
Minneapolis mayor, police chief announce new de-escalation standards for department
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced changes to the Minneapolis Police Department’s force reporting requirements Tuesday, which they say place a stronger emphasis on de-escalation.According to the mayor's office, the new policy "expands the scope for force reporting requirements across the board, mandates more specificity and detail in MPD officers’ use of force reporting, and – for the first time in the department’s history – requires documentation of attempts to de-escalate in all police reports, whether or not the result was an authorized use of force."The changes come as city officials and the community call for drastic reforms to the Minneapolis Police Department following the death of George Floyd in police custody.
Moved by the death of George Floyd, Alabama man walks to Minneapolis as tribute
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) -- The killing of George Floyd and its aftermath made headlines around the world.
Officer Derek Chauvin to George Floyd in bodycam: 'It takes ... a lot of oxygen to talk'
MINNEAPOLIS — As George Floyd told Minneapolis police officers that he couldn't breathe more than 20 times in the moments before he died, the officer who pressed his knee against Floyd's neck dismissed his pleas, saying “it takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to talk," according to transcripts of body camera video recordings made public Wednesday.The transcripts for the body camera videos of officers Thomas Lane and J.
Protester killed on Seattle freeway was dedicated to cause
SEATTLE — A person killed Saturday, July 4 when a man who drove his car onto a closed Seattle freeway and into a crowd protesting police brutality was remembered Sunday as someone who was dedicated to the cause.The other person hit in the incident, meanwhile, remained in serious condition Sunday at a Seattle hospital.The deceased, Summer Taylor, 24, spent the last six weeks “tirelessly standing up for others while working full time and supporting everyone around them," wrote Urban Animal on Instagram, the veterinarian clinic where Taylor worked in Portland, Oregon.Taylor, who the post said used they and them pronouns, was “a positive force of nature"and brought joy, the post said. “Anyone that works for Urban Animal will tell you that Summer Taylor’s laugh makes any bad day better.”Katelyn Hoberecht, who worked with Taylor at the veterinary clinics, told the Seattle Times that Taylor had been a frequent presence at protests.“Summer has been there since day one standing up for Black lives.
Facebook groups pivot to attacks on Black Lives Matter
CHICAGO — A loose network of Facebook groups that took root across the country in April to organize protests over coronavirus stay-at-home orders has become a hub of misinformation and conspiracy theories that have pivoted to a variety of new targets.
Former officer charged in Floyd's death posts $750K bond
MINNEAPOLIS — A former Minneapolis police officer charged in the killing of George Floyd has been released from jail, according to Hennepin County jail records.Tou Thao, age 34, is the third former officer accused in Floyd's death to be released on bond.
Columbus statue toppled by Baltimore protesters
BALTIMORE — Baltimore protesters pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it into the city's Inner Harbor on Saturday night.Demonstrators used ropes to topple the monument near the Little Italy neighborhood, news outlets reported.Protesters mobilized by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police have called for the removal of statues of Columbus, Confederate figures and others.
2 women hit by car on Seattle highway closed amid protests
SEATTLE — Two women were struck by a car whose driver sped through a protest-related closure on a freeway in Seattle, authorities said early Saturday.A 24-year-old woman from Seattle suffered critical, life-threatening injuries and a 32-year-old woman from Bellingham had serious injuries, Washington State Patrol Capt.
‘You should have been George Floyd:' Black baseball player taunted at high school game
CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Jeremiah Chapman is a four-sport student-athlete at Charles City High School, but he was ready to give all of that up after hecklers hurled racist taunts at him during a June 27 baseball game.Chapman, 17, is the lone black player on the varsity baseball squad.Since the COVID-19 pandemic shortened the season, Saturday’s game at Waverly-Shell Rock High School was a doubleheader.Chapman said his team lost pretty soundly in the first game, but held a four-run lead in the nightcap when a group of Waverly fands seated in the outfield started heckling Charles City players.At first, it was typical trash-talking — the kind one would expect to hear at any sporting event.
Quad's Minneapolis ad agency stages 'Black Lives Matter' walkout
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An advertising agency’s parent company has changed a rule forbidding employees from using “Black Lives Matter” in social media posts after 179 workers in the city where George Floyd was killed walked off the job.Employees at Minneapolis-based Periscope told the Star Tribune that they wanted to cite the movement to show solidarity with Black and racial-justice protesters but were repeatedly told no by Quad, the parent marketing company, based in Sussex, Wisconsin.After Thursday's walkout, Quad agreed to give Periscope editorial independence over its social media posts and promised to release employment data by race and sex.
Black-owned businesses see sales surge amid racism reckoning
BOSTON — When Mahdi Hashemian was looking for a bicycle for his 7-year-old daughter Zeynab last week, the Cambridge, Massachusetts, resident decided to skip his local cycle shops in favor of a Black-owned one a few miles away in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.At Spokehouse, a bike shop with “Black Lives Matter” painted in large bold letters outside, the pair picked out a simple, white-colored model and had training wheels and a white basket for its handlebars installed.Hashemian, who is set to earn his doctorate from MIT, said he’s been reminded in recent weeks of the outpouring of support he felt from the campus community when President Donald Trump imposed a ban on travelers from Muslim majority countries in 2017, including his native Iran.“It seems small," he said of his bike purchase, “but a little show of support can mean a lot.”As the May killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis has fueled a worldwide outcry against racism and police brutality, many on social media are encouraging people to spend their money at Black-owned businesses.
The history-making moments that have happened so far in 2020 — and we’re only halfway through
CINCINNATI -- Remember when the president of the United States was facing two articles of impeachment and later acquitted by the Senate?
Little evidence that protests spread coronavirus in US
NEW YORK — There is little evidence that the protests that erupted after George Floyd’s death caused a significant increase in U.S. coronavirus infections, according to public health experts.If the protests had driven an explosion in cases, experts say, the jumps would have started to become apparent within two weeks — and perhaps as early as five days.