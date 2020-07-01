SEATTLE — A person killed Saturday, July 4 when a man who drove his car onto a closed Seattle freeway and into a crowd protesting police brutality was remembered Sunday as someone who was dedicated to the cause.The other person hit in the incident, meanwhile, remained in serious condition Sunday at a Seattle hospital.The deceased, Summer Taylor, 24, spent the last six weeks “tirelessly standing up for others while working full time and supporting everyone around them," wrote Urban Animal on Instagram, the veterinarian clinic where Taylor worked in Portland, Oregon.Taylor, who the post said used they and them pronouns, was “a positive force of nature"and brought joy, the post said. “Anyone that works for Urban Animal will tell you that Summer Taylor’s laugh makes any bad day better.”Katelyn Hoberecht, who worked with Taylor at the veterinary clinics, told the Seattle Times that Taylor had been a frequent presence at protests.“Summer has been there since day one standing up for Black lives.

July 5