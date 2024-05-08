Southeast WI hail stone sizes; severe weather on Tuesday, May 7
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service collected data on the size of hail stones associated with the severe weather that raced through southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday, May 7.
Below are the maximum reported hail stone sizes (in inches) for the following communities:
- Cedarburg, 0.75
- Grafton, 0.75
- Greendale, 0.75
- Hales Corners, 0.75
- Hubertus, 0.75
- Oak Creek, 1.50
- Pewaukee, 1.00
- Pleasant Prairie, 1.00
- Racine, 0.75
- South Milwaukee, 1.25
- St. Francis, 0.75
- Sussex, 1.00
- Waterford, 0.75
- Waukesha, 0.75
