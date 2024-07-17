Elmbrook School Board member bound over for trial; charged with battery

article

A Brookfield woman, who serves on the Elmbrook school board, was bound over for trial on Wednesday, July 17. 48-year-old Preetha Kurudiyara is charged with "substantial battery, domestic abuse" – which is a felony.

Late last year, prosecutors charged Kurudiyara with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. They say she got into a fight with her husband the day before Thanksgiving. Investigators say Kurudiyara threw a "one-liter bottle of tonic water" at her husband’s face. Medical records indicate it broke his nose.

Months later, and a day before her trial was set to start, prosecutors dismissed the misdemeanor. They’re now charging her with "substantial battery, domestic abuse."

A snippet from the criminal complaint

Brookfield police say Kurudiyara and her husband argued about "a pan that was left in the sink to soak."

Prosecutors say Kurudiyara turned violent.

Kurudiyara was elected to Elmbrook’s school board in 2023. She serves as treasurer and lists her occupation as "community volunteer and pediatrician."

Elmbrook Schools confirmed Kurudiyara remains an "active board member."