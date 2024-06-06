Waukesha County OWI crash; Madison woman arrested, kids in car

article

A Madison woman was arrested for operating while intoxicated after a Waukesha County crash on Wednesday night, June 5.

It happened on I-94 near Brookfield Road around 11:30 p.m. The Wisconsin State Patrol said she had two kids in her vehicle at the time, both under the age of 16.

The 33-year-old woman crashed into a guardrail, authorities said, and her vehicle came to a stop in the lanes of traffic where an oncoming vehicle then hit her. The crash damaged both vehicles and injured the other driver.

A state trooper noted signs of impairment and arrested the woman after conducting field sobriety tests. She was then taken to a hospital for an evidentiary blood draw.

The children were turned over to a family member.

In addition to her OWI arrest, the state patrol said the woman was cited for deviation from lane, non-registration of auto and carrying no insurance.