Tulsi Gabbard talks vice president rumors, RNC expectations

In Brookfield, former presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard spoke one-on-one with FOX6 on Friday, June 7.

With the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee now 38 days away, Gabbard spoke about the upcoming event – and vice presidential rumors.

"These conventions can be very chaotic. There’s a lot of energy, a lot of people," she said. "This is part of our Democratic process. It’s an important one."

Gabbard has been to conventions before. She was a candidate for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential election, but left the party in 2022 and now identifies as an independent.

"Our system is set up to favor a two-party system. It would be great to see that change at some point in time. It’s not set up for that today," she said.

Tulsi Gabbard campaigns in 2020

Gabbard was the keynote speaker for the Waukesha and Milwaukee County Republican’s summer luncheon in Brookfield on Friday. After her speech, she left to speak in Dane County and rally support for Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president.

FOX6 asked Gabbard if she is in the running to be Trump's vice president.

"I’m not going to comment on that. We’ve met and spoken several times. I wouldn’t be surprised if he makes his decision on the eve of the convention," she said.

Regardless of what happens, Gabbard said she’ll be at the convention. She said the biggest issue facing voters in November is free speech, and she supports expected crowds to protest candidates and issues during the RNC.

Tulsi Gabbard speaks in Brookfield

"Peaceful protest and civil disobedience is part of one of these hallmarks of what it means to live in a Democratic Republic, and actually celebrate free speech," said Gabbard.

While Gabbard wouldn’t comment on the vice presidential shortlist, she did tell FOX6 she’d consider a cabinet position in the Trump administration if he wins in November.