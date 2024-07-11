Expand / Collapse search

Brookfield carjacking, victim assaulted outside pet store: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 11, 2024 11:28am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The Brookfield Police Department is looking for suspects after a Wednesday carjacking.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. outside a pet store near Brookfield Road and Bluemound Road. Police said two people assaulted the victim and then stole the victim's vehicle.

The vehicle was later found unoccupied in Milwaukee after a police chase.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.