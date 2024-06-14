Town of Brookfield attempted ATM theft; 3 Texas men accused

article

Three men from Texas are accused of attempting to rip open an automated teller machine (ATM) from a Town of Brookfield credit union. The men now face criminal charges.

The three men are identified as 25-year-old Tydarian Curry of Houston, 25-year-old John Mouton of Richmond, Texas, and 36-year-old Aaron Rubins of Houston. They face the following counts:

Interference with ATM (all defendants)

Possession of burglarious tools (all defendants)

Attempt theft from a financial institution-value exceeds $10,000 (all defendants)

Felony criminal damage to property (all defendants)

Drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent (Rubins)

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the Landmark Credit Union in the Town of Brookfield around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12 for a burglary alarm. They were advised the alarm was coming from an ATM hood door.

Town of Brookfield Landmark Credit Union

When an officer arrived on the scene, he spotted a blue pickup truck with a yellow tow strap attached to the back of the truck -- and to the ATM. The officer saw "the truck accelerate forward at a high rate of speed, attempting to rip off the front of the ATM," the complaint says. The officer activated the emergency lights on his squad. The officer saw two suspects near the truck run from the scene.

The officer checked the pickup truck to make sure it was clear and there were no suspects inside. He also noted the truck had a Maryland license plate.

Police set up a perimeter near the credit union and a K-9 led officers to a nearby tree line. Officers located two persons matching the descriptions of those that fled from the bank. Both men, identified as Curry and Rubins, were taken into custody.

Damaged ATM at Town of Brookfield Landmark Credit Union

The complaint says while Rubins was escorted into an interview room at the police department he stated, "You can see how stupid we was, the police station right around the corner."

Around 4:30 a.m., there was a report of a burglary in progress in the Town of Brookfield. The caller indicated there was a man at their front door ringing the doorbell. At that point, police learned that, based on security footage from the bank, there was a third person that ran from the pickup truck. That person was later identified as Mouton.

Detectives at Landmark Credit Union later found the "front of the ATM to be smashed with two large metal hooks partially inside of it, with a metal and yellow nylon tow strap securing the hooks to the rear of the truck," the complaint says. There was debris of broken parts from the ATM on the ground.

Damaged ATM at Town of Brookfield Landmark Credit Union

When a detective interviewed Rubins, Rubins stated he was in Wisconsin to visit a friend and drove to the area the previous day. Rubins stated "he attempted to steal an ATM and indicated he was by himself. Rubins stated he got the vehicle down the street but would not detail how or where he obtained it," the complaint says.

The criminal complaint indicates the estimated damage to the ATM was between $20,000 and $30,000.

Police spoke with the owner of the pickup truck. That person indicated they were in Wisconsin for work and reported the truck stolen in Milwaukee. He had thousands of dollars of tools in the truck. An Apple AirTag on one of the tools helped locate an air compressor that was in the truck.

Rubins and Curry made their initial appearances in Waukesha County court on Thursday, June 13. Cash bond for Rubins was set at $200,000. For Curry, it was set at $150,000. Mouton was scheduled to make his initial appearance on Friday.