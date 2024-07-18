Brookfield police chase of 2 stolen vehicles; 3 teens, 2 men arrested

article

Brookfield police were engaged in two police chases at the same during early Wednesday, July 17. Those chases ended with the arrests of five people.

Officials say around 4 a.m. Wednesday, the Waukesha County Communications Center received a report of a stolen vehicle from the Village of Merton. Deputies investigating another vehicle entry on McKerrow Drive in the Village of Lisbon spotted the stolen vehicle, along with another, speeding southbound on Highway 164.

A police chase ensued involving both vehicles.

Brookfield police successfully deployed tire deflation devices on both fleeing vehicles.

A Waukesha County Deputy utilized a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) to stop one vehicle that was reported stolen out of Milwaukee. A 15-year-old and two 17-year-old boys were taken into custody.

The stolen vehicle from the Village of Merton continued eastbound on Capitol Drive where a Brookfield officer used a PIT maneuver to end the police chase. Both occupants fled on foot but were apprehended. A 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, who suffered minor injuries were taken to a hospital.

The two stolen vehicles, two firearms, $510 cash, fentanyl, MDMA/Ecstasy, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were recovered during this incident.

Charges were forwarded to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office to include;