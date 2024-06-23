Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Lemar Hannah sought by US Marshals

Investigators say a Milwaukee has been playing a game of cat and mouse for the last few years.

"A lot of the same behavior and clearly thinks what he’s doing works because he keeps getting away," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

U.S. Marshals say Lemar Hannah has been running and hiding over the last three years. His latest troubles began in 2021, when he was pulled over in Brown County.

"Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found drug paraphernalia and a black handgun between the center console and the driver’s seat of the vehicle," the marshal said.

Lemar Hannah

Hannah was arrested and released after posting bond. Records show he stopped showing up to court. About a year later, Milwaukee police tried pulling him over when they say he sped off.

"He clearly knows that he’s got some warrants that he’s running from," the marshal said.

Lemar Hannah

Investigators say Hannah's troubles continued. Last summer, Brookfield police tried stopping him near 124th near Center. They say he didn’t have a front plate and had dark tint on his windows and back license plate. Investigators say he briefly stopped in Wauwatosa and police identified him.

"Officers told him they were going to search the vehicle for a number of reasons, at which at that point Mr. Hannah put the vehicle in drive and fled from the officers," the marshal said.

Hannah hasn’t been seen since August 2023. US Marshals say they are tired of the games he’s playing and they’re ready to make an arrest.

Lemar Hannah

"These warrants aren’t going away," the marshal said. "The best thing to do is turn yourself in and take care of them so you don’t have to keep looking over your shoulder."

Hannah is 6’2" tall and weighs 60 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, chest and arms including one that says "Hannah Boy."

Lemar Hannah

If you know where he is, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.