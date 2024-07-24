Brookfield shoplifting case; police seek ID man who stole from Kohl's

article

Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who shoplifted socks and underwear from the Kohl's Department Store on N. 124th Street.

Officials said on Monday, July 22 and Tuesday, July 23, the man entered the Kohl's and stole $272 in mens and kids socks and underwear. The suspect is believed to be involved in other retail thefts from Kohl’s in the Milwaukee area.

If anyone has contact with or is able to identify the suspect, you are urged to contact Brookfield police at 262-787-2702.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.