Menomonee Falls Ulta Beauty theft; $4,500+ stolen, suspects sought

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people wanted for a retail theft at Ulta Beauty.

Police said it happened at the Ulta Beauty on Falls Parkway on July 17 around 7 p.m. Police say two women left the store with over $4,500 worth of unpaid merchandise.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects are asked to contact Officer Snyder at (262) 532-8700, reference case number 24-016904.



To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play."