Waukesha's Friedman Alley final design plans to be unveiled

The final design plans for Friedman Alley in Waukesha are set to be unveiled at a public open house on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The City of Waukesha invites the public to an Open House at City Hall, 201 Delafield Street, on Aug. 6 at 5 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet representatives from The Kubala Washatko Architects (TKWA) and city staff, who will be available to explain the final design and answer any questions.

A news release says the City of Waukesha hired TKWA in 2022 to develop a plan for Friedman Alley, located in downtown Waukesha. The design process was highly collaborative, incorporating community input through surveys and meetings. TKWA has presented seven final renderings for the Friedman Alley design concept. The aim is to transform the alley into a more artistic, brighter, safer, and more active space.

Rendering of Friedman Alley in Waukesha

The vision for Friedman Alley includes year-round usability and the flexibility to host various events such as performances, art exhibits, markets, holiday celebrations, and community gatherings.

The City of Waukesha encourages all community members to attend this open house to learn more about the exciting future of Friedman Alley.