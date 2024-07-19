Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, new exhibit focuses on healing

A photography exhibit in Waukesha lets the victims of the 2021 Christmas Parade attack share their stories with the community, and helps put the focus on healing.

When Shannon Fischer takes out a camera, it’s always to help others build self-confidence.

"People get really nervous about being in front of the camera," Fischer said.

They're in good hands. Fischer spent 20 years as a mental health nurse before focusing on this new career. Her background helped her and her subjects in a new exhibit.

"She went through a lot. She had pretty severe injuries. But dance is what really helped her get through that," added Fischer.

The walls of the Waukesha Civic Theatre lobby are filled with portraits of people impacted by the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.

Five photographers volunteered to photograph 60 people for an exhibit called 'Reframing Resilience.'

It’s a project put on by the 'United for Waukesha Resiliency Center.'

'Reframing Resilience' photography exhibit

Allison McGaver is the center’s outreach director. The group offers free mental health services for victims who were in the parade or witnessed it.

"When people experience a mass violence incident, or any sort of trauma, there is no timeline on their healing," said McGaver.

She says these portraits are a way to show that the community is healing.

"We want to share there is hope. We have since gone to more parades," added McGaver, who also asked each family to write down their feelings. "We felt like really giving faces and names and stories can be so healing for people."

'Reframing Resilience' photography exhibit

One woman wrote, "I never take a day for granted." Fischer knows that all too well. Her son was at the parade. He witnessed Darrell Brooks drive through the crowd.

Brooks killed six people and physically hurt dozens of others.

Fischer says sharing these portraits of survival shows strength in healing.

'Reframing Resilience' photography exhibit

"They were at a moment where they were ready to be represented and to not let it just be forgotten," said Fischer.

The exhibit is on display through Aug. 22 at the Waukesha Civic Theatre.

United for Waukesha Resiliency Center operates on grant funding that will run out in December.

Leaders applied for an extension and are waiting to hear back.

Click here to learn more about Shannon's photography.