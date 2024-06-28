A Wauwatosa Home Depot theft led to a crash, a child injured and a suspect in custody on Tuesday, June 18.

Police were called to the store near 124th and Capitol around 6:15 p.m. that day. The suspect got into a red van that headed down Capitol Drive.

Officers spotted the van near Grantosa and Capitol. According to police, when the driver saw the officers, he tried to turn onto Grantosa Drive but crashed before officers could attempt a traffic stop.

The driver and the theft suspect then ran off. Officers eventually arrested the theft suspect, but the driver was not found.

A 6-year-old child was a passenger in the van. Police said the child was injured and taken to a hospital.