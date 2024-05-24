Attempted roofing material theft in Wauwatosa, 2 in custody
article
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody by Wauwatosa police early Friday morning, May 24, suspected of trying to steal roofing materials.
According to Wauwatosa police, at about 3 a.m., officers responded to a report of two people attempting to steal roofing material from the front yard of a home near 63rd and Wright.
Upon the officers' arrival, the two people fled on foot. One person was taken into custody right away.
The second person surrendered after a perimeter was established and officers prepared to deploy a K-9.
No one was injured.
FOX6 arrived on the scene and saw a U-Haul being towed away.