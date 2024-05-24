Expand / Collapse search

Attempted roofing material theft in Wauwatosa, 2 in custody

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 24, 2024 12:30pm CDT
Police presence near Clarke and Wright

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody by Wauwatosa police early Friday morning, May 24, suspected of trying to steal roofing materials.

According to Wauwatosa police, at about 3 a.m., officers responded to a report of two people attempting to steal roofing material from the front yard of a home near 63rd and Wright.

Upon the officers' arrival, the two people fled on foot. One person was taken into custody right away.

The second person surrendered after a perimeter was established and officers prepared to deploy a K-9.

No one was injured.

FOX6 arrived on the scene and saw a U-Haul being towed away.