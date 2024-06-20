Wauwatosa woman arrested for OWI, 4th offense in Waukesha County

article

A 41-year-old Wauwatosa woman was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol on Wednesday, June 19 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense. Officials identified the woman as Sandy Tomlin.

A state trooper was monitoring traffic on eastbound I-94 near Brookfield Road shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday when a speeding vehicle approached. The trooper also spotted the vehicle deviating from its designated lane and the driver was not wearing a seat belt. The trooper activated his lights and a traffic stop was initiated.

When the trooper approached the vehicle, he noticed signs of impairment, including slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. The driver admitted to drinking and, after conducting standardized field sobriety tests, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 4th offense.

The driver was taken to a hospital to obtain a legal blood draw before being transported to the jail, where she was booked without incident.

Citations were issued for Operating While Intoxicated 4th Offense, Possession of THC, Possess/Illegally Obtain Prescription Medication, Operating After Revocation Criminal, Failure to Install an IID, Operating After Suspension of Registration, Failure to Fasten Seatbelt, Deviation from Designated Lane, and speeding.