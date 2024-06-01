Fresh produce, shopping, and more at the Tosa Farmers Market

There's no shortage of fresh produce and other food you can buy at the Tosa Farmer's Market, but it's so much more than that!

You can also peruse a variety of vendors and makers, and check out yoga, kids programs, a community booth, cooking demonstrations and more.

You can visit the market every Saturday from June 1–Oct 12, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Hart Mills Parking Lot in Wauwatosa.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

For more information, click here.

.