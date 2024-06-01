Expand / Collapse search

Fresh produce, shopping, and more at the Tosa Farmers Market

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 1, 2024 7:26am CDT
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - There's no shortage of fresh produce and other food you can buy at the Tosa Farmer's Market, but it's so much more than that!

You can also peruse a variety of vendors and makers, and check out yoga, kids programs, a community booth, cooking demonstrations and more.

You can visit the market every Saturday from June 1–Oct 12, from 8 a.m. to noon, at the Hart Mills Parking Lot in Wauwatosa.

For more information, click here.

