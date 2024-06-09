New police body and squad footage shows a May traffic stop in Wauwatosa, a short chase and then a crashed car left empty.

Police are still looking for the man who drove off.

On May 4, just after midnight, a Wauwatosa police officer noticed a silver car driving without license plates.

After a stop, court records show the driver, Kentrell Rayford, told police he was visiting Wauwatosa from Indiana. He told police the passengers were his relatives.

The officer noticed they were all moving around and called for backup.

The initial traffic stop

Around three minutes later, the officers were back inside the squad. A criminal complaint states, while running the driver's information, police learned Rayford did not have a valid license.

Instead of officers pulling the people out of the car, prosecutors said Rayford pulled off – leaving the officers behind.

Police used a K9 to find one of the the passengers

But a minute later, an officer found the car crashed and ditched at a building not far from 72nd and North.

Police used a K-9 to find one passenger who was hiding. Court records show prosecutors have not charged the passenger with a crime.