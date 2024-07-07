Wauwatosa police chase: driver arrested, stolen gun found

From breaking a car window to guns drawn in the street, new video shows Wauwatosa police arresting a reckless driver.

It was a tense arrest that played out near 100th and Hampton on June 4.

Police took a driver who they identified as Trayvon Crayton into custody last month.

FOX6 recently obtained the video through an open records request.

This drama began just a few minutes before the arrest, around 5:30 p.m.

Prosecutors say officers pulled over an SUV for failing to stop at a stop sign.

Police got Crayton’s information and realized Crayton had a warrant.

Body camera video shows the window closing, then a chase begins.

Prosecutors say Crayton drove more than a half mile, blew a stop sign and nearly hit a black truck.

Prosecutors say the car reached speeds of up to an estimated 100 mph, before it stopped. That’s when the tense arrest played out.

Prosecutors say police found a stolen gun in the car. Crayton told police they fled the traffic stop because they didn’t want the vehicle to be towed.

Crayton has a preliminary hearing on July 11.