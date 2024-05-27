Wauwatosa house fire; 3 residents helped to safety

article

Wauwatosa firefighters battled a house fire near the intersection of Wauwatosa and Melrose on Sunday night, May 26.

Officials tell FOX6 News the first crew on the scene reported fire showing from the roof. Crews conducted a search – and helped three people in the house get to safety. Nobody was hurt.

The fire was brought under control in 11 minutes, officials said.

House fire on Wauwatosa Avenue

The home suffered moderate damage to the roof and second floor. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.