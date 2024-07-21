Kenny Clark, Packers agree on $64 million, 3-year contract extension

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark and the Green Bay Packers have agreed on a $64 million, three-year contract extension, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been signed, said Clark will make $29 million this year, including a $17.5 million signing bonus.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Clark, who turns 29 on Oct. 4, was entering the final season of his contract after agreeing to a four-year, $70 million extension with a $25 million signing bonus in the summer of 2020. He has spent his entire career with the Packers, who selected him out of UCLA with the 27th overall pick in the 2016 draft.

Kenny Clark #97 of the Green Bay Packers runs across the field during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on January 14, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Clark had a career-high 7½ sacks and a team-high nine tackles for loss last season to earn his third Pro Bowl invitation. Clark also made the Pro Bowl in 2019 and 2021.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Clark has 34 career regular-season sacks and has five more in 10 postseason games.

He has made 109 career starts, including all 17 of Green Bay’s regular-season games each of the past two years.