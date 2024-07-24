Brewers beat Cubs, 1-0; Brice Turang drives in 8th inning run

article

Brice Turang drove in the only run with a grounder in the eighth inning to spoil a superb start by Chicago's Jameson Taillon, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cubs 1-0 on Tuesday night, July 23.

Trevor Megill worked the ninth for his 20th save and made a winner of Elvis Peguero (6-3), the second of four Milwaukee relievers.

Taillon (7-5) worked the first 7 1/3 innings for Chicago, but left after giving up a pair of singles. Julian Merryweather, fresh off the injured list, came on to give up Turang’s two-out grounder that scored Jake Bauers.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

"Our pitchers were shutting them down," Turang said. "I was just happy to get a run in."

The Cubs loaded the bases in the eighth against Jared Koenig but came up empty after the left-hander got pinch-hitter David Bote to fly out.

Colin Rea went the first five innings for the Brewers, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out eight. He loaded the bases in the second but escaped by inducing an inning-ending groundout.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It’s a good win," Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy said. "We kept our poise."

Taillon, seeking to win his fourth straight start, allowed four hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

"The results were pretty good," Taillon said. "Honestly, I didn’t feel my best, but that’s kind of been a common theme this year. Just find a way to get it done and find a way to get creative with the pitch mix and get contact on my terms and my pitches in my good areas."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Nico Hoerner had a pair of hits for the Cubs.

The game began almost 90 minutes late after a quick but lighting-heavy thunderstorm.