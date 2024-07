The Green Bay Packers' running back room got a bit of a makeover this season.

Gone is Aaron Jones. And in are Josh Jacobs and MarShawn Lloyd.

But the staple in that room is AJ Dillon, who is ready to make his mark this season.

Dillon and the Packers will continue their work during training camp all week.