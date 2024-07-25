Brewers sign Prince Fielder's son to minor league contract: report

article

The Milwaukee Brewers have reportedly signed Jadyn Fielder, Prince Fielder's oldest son, to a minor league deal, according to a report from The Athletic and FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal.

Jadyn Fielder, 19, went undrafted in last week's MLB draft, the report said. He plays second and third base.

Jadyn Fielder, should he reach the big leagues, would become the third generation to do so. Cecil Fielder – Prince Fielder's father – played 13 MLB seasons, primarily for the Detroit Tigers.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Brewers drafted Prince Fielder more than two decades ago, and he played the first seven of his 12 MLB seasons for Milwaukee. He amassed 230 home runs – third most in franchise history – while slugging his way to three All-Star selections. He made his first All-Star appearance in 2007 before setting the franchise mark of 50 home runs in a single season, and won the 2009 Home Run Derby.

After seven seasons with the Brewers, Fielder signed with the Detroit Tigers as a free agent. He played two seasons there before being traded to the Texas Rangers, where his career ended due to a persistent neck injury.

Featured article

Earlier this year, Fielder was inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame.

Fielder, among others, was inducted into the Brewers Wall of Fame and Walk of Fame outside American Family Field in 2022. At the time, he said watching his sons play baseball had become a fixture of his post-playing days.

According to the Prep Baseball Report, 18-year-old Haven Fielder – Prince Fielder's younger son – is playing for a travel team in Florida.