South Milwaukee-raised athlete becomes national champion

When you grow up playing baseball in South Milwaukee, you dream of stepping onto the field of the Milwaukee Brewers.

For one pitcher, that is merely one dream that is coming true.

Nate Snead is on the ride of his life, right on through the streets of Knoxville, Tennessee, as a college baseball national champion.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

And who knows where in the future?

Snead does not forget his past, growing up playing baseball at South Milwaukee High School.

"I grew up here, I've lived here my whole life," Snead said. "There's a reason I'm here. I love this city, I love the people around it. The support is awesome."

Moran’s Pub in South Milwaukee hosted watch parties when Tennessee was in the College World Series. In the third game of the final series against Texas A&M in Omaha, anyone watching saw Snead come on in relief for the Volunteers.

After the Volunteers won, the party was on.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

"Calling yourself a national champion, nobody can ever take that title away from you," Snead said. "2024 will always be a crazy year for me because playing at my dream school and then winning the whole thing and the whole experience, just going up to it is speechless, honestly."

A couple of the great contributors in Rocket's baseball history are recognized at the school's upgraded home field. Maybe someday, Snead's name will be up there for all to see, as well.