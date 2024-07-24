Expand / Collapse search

Christian Yelich leaves Brewers' game against Cubs with back tightness

By AP author
Published  July 24, 2024 5:07am CDT
Milwaukee Brewers
Associated Press
article

ARLINGTON, TX - JULY 16: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on in the fourth inning during the 94th MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Brett Patzke/M

Expand

CHICAGO - Milwaukee Brewers All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich left Tuesday night’s game against the Cubs with what the club called back tightness.

Yelich, the designated hitter, was replaced in the sixth inning after going 0-1 with a pair of walks. The Brewers beat Chicago 1-0.

Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy did not elaborate on the injury after the game but said he feared it could land the team’s best hitter on the injured list.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The 2018 National League MVP earned his third All-Star selection this season and began the night with a league-best .316 batting average.