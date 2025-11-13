Expand / Collapse search

Open Record: The Next Step

Published  November 13, 2025
FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites Contact 6's Jenna Sachs to talk about two stories with warnings for senior citizens and their families.

MILWAUKEE - From things like contracts and writing checks, the transition to senior living can be costly. As one family found out, sometimes the best laid plans can go astray. Plus, families put a lot of trust in what's called 'memory care.' Yet the term has no legal definition in Wisconsin. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites Contact 6's Jenna Sachs to talk about two stories with warnings for senior citizens and their families. You'll hear about one family's challenge to get an entrance fee refunded from a life plan community. The other issues centers around the definition of 'memory care' and why some advocacy groups are concerned.

