Contact 6 helps consumers save $35,000 in October 2025

The Brief Consumers say Contact 6 helped them save nearly $35,000 in October 2025. A Kenosha man says the FOX6 consumer segment helped him get a refund for adaptive driving aids that didn't work properly. A Milwaukee non-profit credits Contact 6 with securing a return for the platform stages it ordered for a concert series.



Consumers invested hundreds of dollars in disappointing products. When they asked for refunds, the initial answer was "no." After hearing from Contact 6, the businesses reversed their decisions.

Driving aids refund

What we know:

It's been three years since Shelby in Kenosha had a stroke that immobilized his body's left side. He's able to drive safely using adaptive driving aids. Getting a wheel control knob and turn signal extension that work properly took time and effort.

Shelby said he had three problems with his new adaptive driving aids in just a few weeks.

"My turn signal arm fell down," explained Shelby.

Shelby asked the business that installed the driving aids for a refund.

"They said, ‘Well, it was a special-order item, so we can only give you a portion of your refund,’" recalled Shelby. "I said, "Well, I didn't order the item. You ordered the item."

The resolution

Dig deeper:

More than one month later, Shelby submitted an online complaint form with Contact 6. The consumer segment reached out to the business on his behalf.

"Within the next day they told me, ‘Come and get your refund. Be sure to tell Contact 6 we gave you back all your money,’" said Shelby.

That money helped Shelby cover the cost of new adaptive driving aids.

October savings

By the numbers:

Shelby's $482 are among the nearly $35,000 that consumers say Contact 6 helped them save in October.

Working behind the scenes, Contact 6 associate producer, Annette, helped get refunds for a rental car, a home security system and a damaged package. She also got a big medical bill dropped and a wheelchair replaced.

Platform stages refund

What we know:

The Havenwoods Neighborhood Partnership says Contact 6 helped the non-profit get a refund for platform stages it ordered for a summer concert series.

"We did not feel like (the stages) were safe and would hold a band and their equipment," said Stephanie Harling, executive director.

Harling says she asked the retailer to allow a return of the item.

"For a non-profit, the margins are pretty slim. Walking away from $6,000 is pretty difficult," said Harling.

The reversal

Dig deeper:

After one year, Harling tried Contact 6. She says about one week later, she got a call from the retailer.

"They were very sorry about what happened, and they wanted to make it right," said Harling. "From that point forward, they aggressively made it right."

Harling says the Havenwoods will reinvest its savings in the community.

"We're doing a turkey drive for the neighborhood," said Harling. "The money can go back into that."

Looking ahead

What you can do:

In October, Contact 6 helped to resolve 18 cases with savings ranging from $10 to $14,000.

To find out if Contact 6 can help you, file an online complaint.