Wisconsin warns about utility scams, data breaches in November 2025

The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is warning consumers about utility scams during Wisconsin's annual heating disconnection moratorium. Scammers may reference fake work orders, billing statements and tracking numbers while threatening disconnection. The state is also alerting Amazon customers to potential refunds up to $51 as part of a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).



A Wisconsin winter is dangerous without heat. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is warning consumers that scammers may pose as utility providers and make threatening calls.

Utility scam

What we know:

Michelle Reinen, administrator of the Division of Trade & Consumer Protection, said scammers may use high-pressure tactics and claim the consumer missed payments.

"There's urgency, threats, demands," said Reinen.

Michelle Reinen

Scammers may reference fake work orders, billing statements and tracking numbers while threatening disconnection. Reinen warns against sending money to anyone demanding payment by cryptocurrency, wire transfer or prepaid gift card.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

As of Nov. 1, utilities in Wisconsin cannot disconnect heat for unpaid bills.

"They won't start (disconnections) until April 15th because there's a disconnection moratorium in our state," said Reinen.

Data breach warning

Dig deeper:

As utility scams have become part of everyday life, so are data breaches.

Billions of online accounts have already been affected. DATCP says if you're notified about a data breach, the first step is to verify that it's not a scam. Go directly to the company's website to find out what information is compromised. You may only need to change a password.

If your Social Security number or date of birth was leaked, you should take additional streps.

"Make sure you have a security freeze in place on your credit report," said Reinen.

Amazon refund

What we know:

Many Amazon customers will be getting a refund up to $51 thanks to a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission. Reinen says the refunds are for allegations that Amazon enrolled millions of people in Prime subscriptions without consent.

"Then, they made it really difficult for consumers to cancel those subscriptions," said Reinen.

Amazon must return $1.5 billion to consumers who are based in the U.S. and used fewer than three Prime benefits in one year. Those eligible either began their membership through specific enrollment flows, or tried unsuccessfully to cancel their Prime membership between June 23, 2019, and June 23, 2025. Amazon must send the automatic refunds by Dec. 25.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Don't go to a website and provide any of your personal information," said Reinen. "It's not necessary."

More information is available at ftc.gov/Amazon.

The Source: Information for this report comes from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).



