Inside memory care: Wisconsin push for more regulation

The Wisconsin Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association wants to set new standards for memory care.

The president of one senior care facility in Neenah supports the effort.

At Valley VNA Senior Care, residents with Alzheimer's and dementia can navigate their surroundings and remain safe, thanks to the circular layout and door alarms.

"You can still walk outside, but there will be a buzzer that goes off," explained Tracy Nikolai, marketing director for the facility.

Nikolai took Contact 6 on a tour of its memory care wings. The tour stopped by reading groups and craft circles.

Valley VNA Senior Care advertises "memory care," but the term has no legal definition in Wisconsin. The state is among 13 states that do not require certification or other specific requirements to be met to operate a memory care unit or wing, according to the Legislative Reference Bureau.

The facility's president supports changing that.

"Anybody can say they provide a dementia-specific environment," explained Becky Reichelt, president and CEO of Valley VNA Senior Care. "Maybe what I would view as adequate would not be the same as somebody else."

Reichelt is on the Wisconsin chapter of the Alzheimer's Association Board, which is advocating for what it calls a "truth-in-advertising bill." The potential legislation would require facilities to meet enhanced standards for training, physical environments and care plans to use the term "memory care."

"New staff coming in really do have to learn of that new culture of care, the approaches, the engagement," said Reichelt of her facility.

In Wisconsin, any licensed Community Based Residential Facility (CBRF) can claim to have memory care. There are more than 1,500 licensed CBRFs in the state.

Without a memory care designation in place, the Alzheimer's Association said it's up to the facility to take additional steps. The association said that's leading to inconsistent care, safety risks and confusion.

The Alzheimer's Association said the average cost of memory care in Wisconsin is $4,600 to $7,000 a month.

The president of the Wisconsin Assisted Living Association (WALA) said he feels current regulations already ensure quality care and services.

"We all have the same goal." said Mike Pochowski, WALA's president and CEO.

Pochowski said the legislation could burden an industry already struggling due to low reimbursement rates from the Medicaid waiver program, which he said cover less than the cost of care for low-income residents.

"If we have new regulations without increased reimbursement, that definitely poses problems," said Pochowski.

If facilities must take extra steps to qualify for a memory care designation, Pochowski said fewer may offer the services.

Reichelt understands the challenges providers face, including industry-wide staffing problems. Without new legislation, she said it's up to families to do their own research.

"To tour and see how they connect and feel in those environments," said Reichelt.

Reichelt recommends families ask about training and how the facility's staff would handle scenarios specific to their loved one. They can also search for complaints about the facility.

Reichelt said Valley VNA Senior Care serves about 100 people, including 36 in dementia-specific communities. It also has assisted living and independent apartments.

The office of State Senator Romaine Quinn in Rice Lake said he's looking into the issue and meeting with stakeholders, but it's too early to share any thoughts or plans.