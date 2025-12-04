Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo out 2 to 4 weeks due to calf strain

article

An ESPN report says Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to be out for approximately two to four weeks due to a right calf strain.

What we know:

Antetokounmpo left the game Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons after straining his right calf in the first quarter.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers said after the Bucks' 113-109 victory that Antetokounmpo was undergoing an MRI.

Talks about his future

What's next:

The injury came after ESPN reported earlier in the day that Antetokounmpo and his agent, Alex Saratsis, had started conversations with the Bucks about his future and whether he’s best suited to stay in Milwaukee or play elsewhere.

However, Rivers said Wednesday there have been no talks between team officials and Giannis Antetokounmpo regarding the two-time MVP’s potential exit from Milwaukee.