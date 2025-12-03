Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo weighs future with Bucks; fans react

article

The Brief Giannis Antetokounmpo left Wednesday’s game with a right calf strain as ESPN reported talks about his future. The injury added to frustration among Bucks fans amid an underwhelming start to the season. Bucks coach Doc Rivers said there have been no talks between team officials and Antetokounmpo regarding his potential exit from Milwaukee.



An ESPN report suggesting Giannis Antetokounmpo and his agent want to meet with the Milwaukee Bucks about his future collided with another unsettling moment Wednesday night when the superstar left the game early with an injury.

Antetokounmpo went down in the first quarter with a non-contact injury, and the Milwaukee Bucks announced he would not return because of a right calf strain. The timing only compounded frustration among fans who were already uneasy before tipoff.

It doesn’t look great — and it hasn’t felt great, either. Milwaukee has underperformed this season, and its star once again is dealing with an injury as speculation swirls after the report from ESPN.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers said Wednesday there have been no talks between team officials and Giannis Antetokounmpo regarding the two-time MVP’s potential exit from Milwaukee.

Rivers' comments before the Bucks' game against Detroit came following an ESPN report that Antetokounmpo and his agent, Alex Saratsis, had started speaking with the Bucks about the superstar’s future and whether he’s best suited to stay in Milwaukee or play elsewhere. Rivers said "there's been no conversations" in that regard.

"Giannis has never asked to be traded — ever," Rivers said. "I can’t make that more clear."

Antetokounmpo’s future has been the subject of much speculation around the NBA ever since the Bucks made a third consecutive first-round playoff exit last season.

Reactions were mixed inside Fiserv Forum. Some blamed national media for framing a storyline that could push Antetokounmpo out of Milwaukee.

"Without a doubt. They’re creating a problem. They’re creating stress. I don’t know — Giannis hasn’t said anything. I’d like to have him say something," said Bucks fan Perry Kanelos.

Others said they wouldn’t fault Antetokounmpo if the report proves true, pointing to the team’s record and lack of support when injuries strike.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 29: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum on November 29, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowle Expand

"They’re 9-13, and every time you get hurt, they don’t cover for him. He’s gotta come back and make ’em win. I think he’s tired of that," said fan Joey Riley.

"Giannis, please stay. Please take the rest of the year off, get healthy. I hope it's not what it is, but it's really disheartening for that," said Matthew Wurzer, another fan. "And it's hurtful for all of us, because we want to come back here. The fans here, we want to be here. We want to enjoy, we want to cheer for the Bucks. And we know when Giannis is gone, it's gonna hurt that much more."

Kevin Porter Jr. scored 26 points, Ryan Rollins added 22 and the Bucks overcame the loss of Antetokounmpo to an injury three minutes into the game to beat the Detroit Pistons 113-109.

Now, with another injury and fresh questions about his future, the uncertainty surrounding the Bucks feels louder than ever.