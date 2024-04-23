Giannis Antetokounmpo injury: Bucks star out Game 2 against Pacers

article

The Milwaukee Bucks ruled Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Tuesday night's playoff game against the Indiana Pacers.

Antetokounmpo hasn’t played since straining his left calf April 9. Bucks coach Doc Rivers said Antetokounmpo "went through a pretty good brisk workout" on Sunday and had been on the court four straight days before taking a maintenance day Monday.

The Bucks will attempt to take a 2-0 lead over the Pacers on Tuesday night before the series shifts to Indiana. With Antetokounmpo watching from the bench, fellow All-Star Damian Lillard came through by setting a Bucks record for points in either half of a playoff game during the team's Game 1 victory on Sunday.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



