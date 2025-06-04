Antetokounmpo family helps build new home in Milwaukee neighborhood

article

The Brief The Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation and GE HealthCare teamed up with Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity and Acts Housing to build homes for local families. The event was hosted at a Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity build site on May 29. The programs help local families access opportunities to build equity.



Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family helped build a brand-new home in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood recently.

What we know:

On Thursday, May 29, volunteers from the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation and GE HealthCare teamed up with Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity and Acts Housing to build homes for local families.

The event was hosted at a Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity build site and showcased collective efforts underway to expand affordable homeownership opportunities across the city.

Throughout the day, the organizations spotlighted how they work side-by-side to create pathways to long-term financial security and improved well-being:

Acts Housing provides homebuyer education, financial coaching, lending and real estate services, and home rehabilitation coaching – helping prepare families for long-term success.

Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity works alongside families to make first-time homeownership attainable and offers affordable critical home repairs for existing homeowners in need.

What they're saying:

"Having a safe and affordable place to call home is something that every family deserves," said Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation. "It’s more than just a roof – it’s about stability, love, and the chance to build a better future. Seeing the impact today reminds me that when we invest in people and their neighborhoods, we’re building a stronger future for us all."



"Events like this demonstrate the powerful nonprofit housing ecosystem we have in Milwaukee, and align with the goals of Powering Milwaukee Forward," said Brian Sonderman, CEO of Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity. "Teamwork, family, collaboration and the power of community coming together to create a better future. GE HealthCare and CAFF’s support energizes our teams and supporters and reminds us that stable housing is critical to building healthy, thriving neighborhoods."

"Our work is about helping families take the necessary steps to homeownership," said Michael Gosman, CEO of Acts Housing. "When we help individuals remove the barriers to purchasing a home, we not only improve homeownership in this city, but also long-term financial and personal well-being. We are proud to collaborate with organizations and leaders who understand that housing is foundational to health."

Together, the two programs help local families access opportunities to build equity, lower their overall housing costs and move toward greater financial stability.