Antetokounmpo's 30 points, late free throws secure Greece's EuroBasket bronze

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, leading Greece to a 92-89 win over Finland in the bronze medal game at EuroBasket on Sunday.

It was Greece's first EuroBasket medal since winning bronze in 2009.

"We did it. This is probably one of the biggest accomplishments that I’ve ever accomplished as an athlete," said Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks star and a past NBA champion and MVP. "I know I’ve won an NBA championship, but there’s no feeling like representing your national team and representing 12 million people that breathe and live this national team. This is probably the greatest accomplishment so far in my life."

It was the sixth time that Greece finished on the podium at the EuroBasket, with two golds, one silver and three bronze medals.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Finland.

Greece — which never trailed and led by 17 at one point — had an 11-point lead with less than two minutes remaining, but Finland rallied.

Elias Valtonen had a chance to tie the game with three free throws with five seconds left but missed the third. Antetokounmpo eventually controlled the rebound for Greece and sealed the game with a pair of free throws.

Greece was routed by Turkey in the semifinals, with Germany defeating Finland. Turkey and Germany faced off later Sunday for the gold medal.