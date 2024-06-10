Packers Family Night 2024; ticket, parking info fans should know

article

Green Bay Packers Family Night will take place on Saturday night, Aug. 3. Here's what fans need to know.

Now in its 23rd year, the Packers Family Night practice serves as an annual introduction of the upcoming season's team. Lambeau Field gates will open at 5:30 p.m., and the team will warm up at 7 p.m. before practice starts at 7:30 p.m.

The practice features a game-like atmosphere and will conclude with a fireworks show. Fans will get thundersticks, too.

Tickets and parking

Tickets will go on sale June 26 at 10 a.m. Tickets are mobile only and priced at $10 solely online through Ticketmaster. There is a limit of 10 tickets per purchase during the first day of ticket sales. All attendees, regardless of age, require a ticket for admittance.

New this year, fans must purchase a mobile parking pass in advance to park in the Lambeau Field parking lots for Family Night. Mobile parking passes are available at checkout when purchasing tickets and can be added to a mobile device’s digital wallet, similar to mobile tickets. Only one mobile parking pass per transaction may be purchased.

Drivers will be let into the lot once they show the attendant their parking pass on their mobile device. Mobile parking passes are $5, with net proceeds to benefit Meijer’s Simply Give program and its mission to feed hungry families through local food pantry partners.

Group tickets

A group ticket program (minimum of 50 tickets) will be offered again. The application form is available online, in person at the Packers ticket office or can be requested to be sent by calling 920-569-7501. Group ticket orders are restricted to approved groups and organizations, and are to be used for the sole purpose of accommodating a group or organizational outing. Resale is prohibited.

Refunds

In case of inclement weather, no refunds will be issued unless all stadium activities – from 5:30 p.m. until the end of the fireworks show – are canceled.