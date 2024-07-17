Packers pep rallies planned; 6 away games for 2024 season

article

Green Bay Packers fans are invited to take part in six free Packers Everywhere Pep Rallies set for Tennessee, Los Angeles, Jacksonville, Chicago, Seattle and Minnesota this season.

The pep rallies welcome fans to share their excitement the day before each road game in selected cities.

An emcee/host at each rally will greet fans and offer interactive Packers-themed contests, prizes and giveaway items and fans can enjoy music and entertainment provided by a local DJ. The rallies will also feature appearances by Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy, Packers alumni and other Packers personalities to provide their thoughts on the next day’s game.

At each location, rally prizing will begin at 4 p.m. local time and the program featuring Murphy and the alumni will begin at 6 p.m. Fans should note that entry to the rallies is available on a first-come, first-served basis as the events are free and open to the public.

Pep rally locations