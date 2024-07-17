Packers pep rallies planned; 6 away games for 2024 season
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers fans are invited to take part in six free Packers Everywhere Pep Rallies set for Tennessee, Los Angeles, Jacksonville, Chicago, Seattle and Minnesota this season.
The pep rallies welcome fans to share their excitement the day before each road game in selected cities.
An emcee/host at each rally will greet fans and offer interactive Packers-themed contests, prizes and giveaway items and fans can enjoy music and entertainment provided by a local DJ. The rallies will also feature appearances by Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy, Packers alumni and other Packers personalities to provide their thoughts on the next day’s game.
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
At each location, rally prizing will begin at 4 p.m. local time and the program featuring Murphy and the alumni will begin at 6 p.m. Fans should note that entry to the rallies is available on a first-come, first-served basis as the events are free and open to the public.
Pep rally locations
- In Tennessee, the festivities will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Nashville Underground, located at 105 Broadway, Nashville. Currently scheduled to appear are Packers alumni Chad Clifton and Scott Wells.
- In Los Angeles, the event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Tom’s Watch Bar located at 1011 S. Figueroa St. b101, Los Angeles. Currently scheduled to appear are Packers alumni Willie Buchanon, Marv Fleming and James Lofton.
- In Jacksonville, the rally will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Strings Sports Brewery, located at 1850 N. Main St., Jacksonville, Fla. Currently scheduled to appear are Packers alumni Nick Collins and Sam Barrington.
- In Chicago, the festivities will take place on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Will’s Northwoods Inn, located at 3030 N. Racine Ave., Chicago. Currently scheduled to appear are Packers alumni Frank Winters and Bill Schroeder.
- In Seattle, the event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Gantry Public House, located at 904 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle. Currently scheduled to appear are Packers alumni Mark Lee and Ken Ruettgers.
- In Minneapolis, the rally will take place on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Tom’s Watch Bar, located at 609 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Currently scheduled to appear are Packers alumni Esera Tuaolo and Darrell Thompson.