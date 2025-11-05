Marquette Golden Eagles beat Southern, Ross has team-high 23 points

article

By the numbers:

Ross added six rebounds and six assists for the Golden Eagles (2-0). Sean Jones added 12 points while shooting 4 for 7 and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line while also dishing five assists. Caedin Hamilton finished 5 of 6 from the floor for 12 points.

The Jaguars (0-2) were led by Michael Jacobs, who finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds. AJ Barnes added 17 points and Damariee Jones had 15 points and two blocks for Southern.

Marquette took the lead with 9:25 left in the first half and did not trail again. Zaide Lowery led the team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to go up 43-37 at the break. Marquette extended its lead to 73-52 during the second half, fueled by a 12-0 scoring run. Ross scored a team-high 14 points in the second half to close out the win.