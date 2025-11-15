article

The Brief Marquette lost to Maryland 89-82 at Fiserv Forum on Saturday afternoon.' Chase Ross scored 31 points, Ben Gold scored 18 and Zaide Lowery 14 for Marquette. It was Buzz Williams’ first game back since being Marquette's coach from 2008-14.



David Coit scored 19 points and reserve Isaiah Watts scored 18 points and Maryland beat Marquette 89-82 on Saturday.

By the numbers:

With 12 minutes left, Maryland lost Pharrel Payne who drove the lane for a dunk, landed awkwardly in the splits position then yelled in pain while grabbing his right hip. He was carried out on a stretcher. The extent of his injury isn't known.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Undeterred, Maryland rallied from an eight-point deficit and went on to the win.

Darius Adams scored 16 points, Payne scored 13 and Andre Mills 11 for Maryland (3-1). Elijah Saunders struggled to eight points on 3-of-10 shooting for Maryland but corralled 11 rebounds.

Featured article

Chase Ross scored 31 points, Ben Gold scored 18 and Zaide Lowery 14 for Marquette (3-2).

Caedin Hamilton made 3 of 4 from the foul line to give the Golden Eagles (3-2) a 64-60 lead with 10:32 left. Saunders responded with a 3-pointer and Coit made a layup with 10:07 left and Maryland led the remainder.

The game was tied at 42-all at halftime.

It was Maryland coach Buzz Williams’ first game back in Milwaukee since being Marquette's head coach from 2008-14.