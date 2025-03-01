Marquette beats Georgetown, Kam Jones posts career-high 13 assists

article

The Brief No. 21 Marquette beat Georgetown 76-61 on the road Saturday night. Kam Jones scored 13 points and had a career-high 13 assists. Marquette has won eight straight at Georgetown.



Kam Jones scored 13 points and had a career-high 13 assists for his fifth double-double as No. 21 Marquette easily topped Georgetown 76-61 on Saturday night.

By the numbers:

David Joplin had 17 points and Ben Gold added 15 as Marquette (22-7, 13-5 Big East) led by as many as 28 in the second half for its second straight lopsided win after overpowering Providence 82-52 on Tuesday.

Jones, who has scored in double-figures in 45 straight games, had nine of Marquette’s 11 first-half assists, helping the Golden Eagles to a 39-22 lead at the break.

Micah Peavy had 15 points and Curtis Williams 14 for Georgetown (16-13, 7-11). Jordan Burks had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Featured article

The Hoyas, who shot 34.5% for the game, finished the first half by missing 17 of their final 19 shots.

Marquette, which won the first meeting 74-66 on Jan. 7, completed its fourth consecutive season sweep over the Hoyas. Georgetown’s last win in the series came in the 2021 conference tournament.

The Hoyas have lost 22 straight to Top 25 teams.

Dig deeper:

After a sluggish start for both teams, Marquette went on a 6-0 after a steal by Ross and a dunk to take its first double-digit lead at 22-11 with 8:55 left in the first half.

Marquette has won eight straight at Georgetown dating to a 90-86 overtime victory on Feb. 26, 2018.

Big picture view:

The Golden Eagles have bounced back to win four of five since a season-high three game losing streak from Feb. 1-8. Marquette is tied with Creighton in second place in the conference and is positioned to improve on its season low AP Top 25 ranking after a 2-0 week.

Georgetown dropped to 1-3 since losing star freshman Thomas Sorber for the season with a left foot injury.

What's next:

Marquette will play at UConn on Wednesday. Georgetown hosts Villanova on Tuesday.