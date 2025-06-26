NBA Draft: Pacers get Marquette's Kam Jones in trade with Spurs

article

The Brief Marquette's Kam Jones was the 38th overall NBA draft pick, chosen by the Spurs and traded to the Pacers on Thursday. In his final season at Marquette, Jones averaged 19.2 points per game and was a unanimous All-BIG EAST First Team selection.



The San Antonio Spurs selected Marquette Golden Eagles guard Kam Jones with the 38th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on Thursday night, but was traded to the Indiana Pacers.

The backstory:

In his final season at Marquette, Jones averaged 19.2 points per game and was a unanimous All-BIG EAST First Team selection. He was also named a consensus second-team All-America honoree.

The Golden Eagles made the NCAA Tournament in each of Jones' four seasons, but never advanced beyond the Sweet Sixteen. Marquette won the conference tournament in 2023.