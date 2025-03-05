Marquette loses to UConn, Huskies own tiebreaker after sweeping season series

article

The Brief UConn defeated No. 20 Marquette 72-66 on Wednesday night. UConn owns the tiebreaker after sweeping the season series. The opening tip was delayed by 22 minutes as a result of facility issues, according to a statement from UConn.



Alex Karaban scored 21 points, including a pivotal 3-pointer with 23.7 seconds left, and UConn defeated No. 20 Marquette 72-66 on Wednesday night.

What we know:

Liam McNeeley had 11 points and Samson Johnson added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Huskies (21-9, 13-6 Big East), who pulled into a tie with Marquette for third place in the conference standings.

UConn owns the tiebreaker after sweeping the season series.

Solo Ball and Hassan Diarra each scored 10 points as the two-time defending NCAA champions beat Marquette for the fifth straight time.

David Joplin had 23 points and Kam Jones scored 21 for the Golden Eagles (22-8, 13-6).

UConn ripped off 10 straight points with dunks by Jaylin Stewart, Tarris Reed Jr. and Johnson to take a 61-54 lead with 7:49 remaining.

The opening tip was delayed by 22 minutes as a result of facility issues, according to a statement from UConn.