MPS launches new website to provide information, get feedback

Milwaukee Public Schools launched a website to provide members of the public with information about its Long-Range Facilities Master Plan (LRFMP) on Thursday, July 25.

The LRFMP is a 10-year plan for MPS buildings to support student success by making sure the district’s learning spaces meet student needs.

On the new website, Milwaukee community members are invited to take a survey, subscribe to updates, view the project timeline, review frequently asked questions, and more.

Some parts of the website are under construction.

TheLRFMP is tied to the MPS 5-year Strategic Plan, which entered its second year on July 1. More information about the Strategic Plan is on the MPS website .

The new website is available here.