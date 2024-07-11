Waukesha school bus test drive, leaders hope it leads to new hires

The School District of Waukesha hopes a unique event, held on Thursday, will attract new bus drivers.

First Student and the school district let people drive a bus around the North High School parking lot. They’re trying to prove a big bus is no big deal while filling an urgent need.

"This is a really rewarding job and really needed," said Joni Sablich, First Student location manager.

Bus driver shortage

The test drive was just the start, and organizers hope it will prompt people to apply for a job.

"We believe that if people get out, take the opportunity to drive the bus, they really are going to find out it’s not a big deal to drive," Sablich said.

"I think it’s no secret that we got caught off guard last year," school board member David Wadd said.

Last fall, the district started the school year without bus drivers for nine routes. It left parents and students scrambling.

"They’ve already been hiring drivers. This July, they’ve already hired three," said deputy superintendent Jennifer Gennerman.

For this fall, Gennerman said there has been progress. First Student has hired 58 drivers, but the company still needs 20 more.

"The unemployment rate is very low, and it’s very difficult to recruit people in general," superintendent Jim Sebert said.

District leaders said parents should have their own backup plan for the fall just in case no other applicants get on board. Parents should look for transportation updates next week and again in August.

Hiring info

First Student is trying to attract applicants with a $4,000 signing bonus and a guaranteed 25 hours per week. Wages start at $24 per hour.

"You know when you’re working, summers are off if you want them," said Sablich.

Anyone interested in applying can do so through the First Student website.