MPS board recall; over 37k signatures gathered, questions arise

Organizers of the effort to recall half of the Milwaukee Public Schools school board say they've gathered 37,000 signatures, and they're looking for more.

But it's a lot more complicated than that.

With a little under three weeks to go, the m-p-s recall collaborative touts the progress of its grassroots campaign to recall half of the MPS school board.

"We have a lot riding on this," organizer Tamika Johnson said.

That could be more than enough for three of the four board members targeted in the recall, as defined by state law.

But Wednesday, July 24, organizers say they don't know how many signatures they have per district, nor do they know who's funding their campaign.

"We have not paid anyone, but we do have an anonymous donor that could pay for individuals," organizer Nicole Johnson said.

That’s why at-large board member Mizzy Zombor, who could be recalled, filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Ethics Commission.

She alleges organizers are breaking campaign finance laws by not reporting campaign contributions and expenses, though they're advertising paid canvassing positions.

Campaign finance reports through June 30 show three of the four campaigns raising and spending just $278. The fourth was empty.

On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association defended the board.

"This school board has been responsive to the students, the families, the community, the workers of Milwaukee Public Schools," Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association President Ingrid Walker-Henry said. "What we don't know is, once again, who is behind these efforts to recall them."

Just as board vice president Jilly Gokalgandhi, who's also targeted in the recall, had this to say about it.

"I completely understand and respect the will of the voters," she said. "My job right now, as an elected official, is to do the hard work every day."

Organizers insist they will disclose any money they get. They have until Aug. 12 to collect the signatures needed and submit them to the Milwaukee Election Commission.

They will be in McGovern Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, hoping to get more.