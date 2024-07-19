MPS superintendent search: Eduardo Galvan offered interim job

article

Following interviews of three final candidates for the position of Interim Superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools on Monday, July 15, the board has extended an offer to Eduardo Galvan.

The appointment is expected to be made formal at a future board meeting.

Galvan had served as the Regional Superintendent in the Southwest Region from 2018 to June 2024.

"We are confident in the leadership Mr. Galvan brings to MPS and to this role," said Milwaukee Board of Directors President Marva Herndon. "Additionally, this step moves the district closer to having an interim superintendent in place before the beginning of the school year, which is critical to our goal of serving the students and families of MPS in the best way possible."

The school board says it intends to engage a "firm to lead a robust national search for a permanent superintendent." The district plans to seek input from the community and other MPS stakeholders.